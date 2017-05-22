News

CAR Undertakes Travel Trade Customer Protection Projects

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) is undertaking two related projects on consumer protection in the travel trade industry.

One project will examine the existing bonding and Travellers’ Protection Fund arrangements and assess their effectiveness in terms of providing protection to the travelling public. The second project will assess the requirements of the Package Travel Directive, and in particular how these requirements relate to the functions and duties of the Commission.

Both projects will involve extensive consultation with stakeholders. The CAR aims to have finalised positions on these issues towards the end of this year.

Further details are available here.

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

