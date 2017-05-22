CAR Undertakes Travel Trade Customer Protection Projects

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) is undertaking two related projects on consumer protection in the travel trade industry.

One project will examine the existing bonding and Travellers’ Protection Fund arrangements and assess their effectiveness in terms of providing protection to the travelling public. The second project will assess the requirements of the Package Travel Directive, and in particular how these requirements relate to the functions and duties of the Commission.

Both projects will involve extensive consultation with stakeholders. The CAR aims to have finalised positions on these issues towards the end of this year.

Further details are available here.