CAR update on EU 240 compensation with Ryanair

Compensation

Ryanair has said all passengers that had their flights cancelled up to the 28th of October were notified on or before Monday the 18th of September and that any cancellation after October 2nd will not qualify for compensation. Any cancellation between September 10th and October 2nd included which were cancelled due to Ryanair’s scheduling issue will be entitled to compensation.

Ryanair has assessed all the impacted flights within the 14 days and has identified all passengers who qualify for compensation. Ryanair has said that on September 10th and September 12th there were some cancellations due to thunderstorms in Italy and the French ATC strike. Ryanair has stated these passengers will not be entitled to compensation as these issues were outside of Ryanair’s control. All other flights within the 14 days are entitled to full compensation.

Claims Process

If you want to make a claim for expenses or compensation from Ryanair, contact the airline directly.

Claiming expenses and compensation – https://eu261expenseclaim.ryanair.com/

Claiming compensation only – https://contactform.ryanair.com/?cr=eu261&lg=en&id=78

Ryanair aims to deal with your application within 4 to 6 weeks. If you do not agree with their decision, you can refer the matter to the Commission for Aviation Regulation and we will deal with it at no cost to yourself. Details of our complaint process can be found on www.flightrights.ie. It is important to remember that we only deal with flights departing from Ireland and that we will not deal with any complaint unless you have first submitted it directly to Ryanair. If your cancelled flight departed from another European city, you need to contact the enforcement body in that country. Contact details for the different countries are provided below.

Information about your rights to flight refunds, rerouting and care and assistance can be found on https://www.flightrights.ie/passenger-rights/cancellations.19.html

If you need further assistance please contact CAR at:

3rd Floor Alexandra House

Earlsfort Terrace

DUBLIN 2

Telephone number +353-(0) 1-6611700

apr@aviationreg.ie

www.aviationreg.ie

www.flightrights.ie

National enforcement bodies for flights that depart outside Ireland

Belgium – If your flight departs from an airport in Belgium please contact:

Tel: + 32 2 277 44 00

Fax: + 32 2 277 40 73

Email: passenger.rights@mobilit.fgov.be

Website: www.mobilit.belgium.be

Denmark – If your flight departs from an airport in Denmark please contact:

Tel: +45 7221 8800

Fax: +45 7262 6790

Email: info@tbst.dk

Website: www.tbst.dk

France – If your flight departs from an airport in France please contact:

Tel: +33 1 58 09 43 21

Website: www.developpement-durable.gouv.fr

Germany – If your flight departs from an airport in Germany please contact:

Tel: +49 531 2355 115

Fax: +49 531 2355 9099

Email: fluggastrechte@lba.de

Website: www.lba.de

Italy – If your flight departs from an airport in Italy please contact:

Tel: +39 06 44596 1

Fax: +39 06 44596 493

Email: cartadiritti@enac.gov.it

Website: www.enac.gov.it

Luxembourg – If your flight departs from an airport in Luxembourg please contact:

Tel: +352 247 84159/+352 247 84334

Fax: +352 22 16 07

Email: passagersaeriens@eco.etat.lu

The Netherlands – If your flight departs from an airport in the Netherlands please contact:

Tel: +31 884 890 000

Fax: +31 704 5630 13

Website: www.ILenT.nl

Norway – If your flight departs from an airport in Norway please click contact:

Tel.: + 47 22 54 60 00

Fax: + 47 22 54 60 01

Email: post@reiselivsforum.no

Website: www.transportklagenemnda.no

Poland – If your flight departs from an airport in Poland please contact:

Tel.: +48 (22) 520 74 84

Fax: +48 (22) 520 73 47

Website: www.ulc.gov.pl

Email: kopp@ulc.gov.pl

Portugal – If your flight departs from an airport in Portugal please contact:

Tel: +351 (21) 842-3500

Fax: +351 (21) 847-3585

Email: dre.pdc@anac.pt

Website: www.anac.pt

Spain – If your flight departs from an airport in Spain please contact:

Tel: + 34 91 396 82 10

Website: www.seguridadaerea.es

United Kingdom – If your flight departs from an airport in the United Kingdom please contact:

Tel: +44 20 7453 6888

Fax: +44 20 7240 7071

Email: passengercomplaints@caa.co.uk