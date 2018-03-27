News

CAR Updates List and Issues Two Travel Agent Licences

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has updated its list of travel agent licences, having renewed one and issued one new licence, while entries for five other agencies have been updated.

Atlantic Sky Team Tours Ltd of Galway has had licence 0751 renewed, with an expiry date of 31st October 2018.

Ms Katie Doyle, Templeogue, Dublin 6W, T: 087 902 5998, W: www.capturetravel.ie, with the tradning name Capture Travel, has been issued with licence 0786, with an expiry date of 31st October 2018.

DB Tours Ltd (0703) has added the trading name DB Sports Tours.

O’Leary’s Travel Agency Ltd (0559) has added the trading name Scott’s.

Travel Direction Ltd (0231) has deleted five trading names: Travel Places, I.F.B., International Festivals Bureau, Choir Contact International, and Institute for Culture.

Wecanbookit Ireland Ltd (0702) has added one branch at Omni Park Shopping Centre, Swords Road, Santry, Dublin 9, T: 01 554 1004 – thus making 11 branches in total – and deleted nine trading names: Tenerife Paradise Park, Best4 Floridahomes, Best4 Cruises, THE Cruise Village, Bigappleapartments, Vikiholidays, Muthuholidays, Marbellabeachcorfu, and Holidayexperts.

Finally, World Travel Centre Ltd (0459) has added one trading name: World Travel Centre.

Capacity Assessment at Dublin Airport

Meanwhile, the Commission has published the final report by Helios Technologies Ltd on the capacity assessment it has carried out at Dublin Airport. The purpose of this assessment is to assist the Commission in declaring Slot Co-ordination parameters. The report can be viewed here. It assesses the following:

  • Runway and airspace capacity
  • Taxiway and stand capacity
  • Firebreaks in the flight schedule
  • Co-ordinating to five-minute periods, rather than ten-minute periods
  • Passenger terminal building capacity
  • Road access
News

