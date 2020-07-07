News

CAR Updates Travel Agent and Tour Operator Licence Lists

CAR Updates Travel Agent and Tour Operator Licence Lists

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) updated its lists of travel agent and tour operator licences on 3 July, having renewed two travel agent licences and one tour operator licence.

The renewed travel agent licences, both to 30 April 2021, have been issued to Padraig O’Driscoll trading as O’Driscoll Travel in Macroom, Co Cork (licence number 0363), and to School & Group Travel Ltd trading as PAB Travel & Tours in Dublin and Cork (licence number 0220).

The renewed tour operator licence, also to 30 April 2021, has been issued to School & Group Travel Ltd trading as PAB Travel & Tours in Dublin and Cork (licence number 037).

There are now 171 travel agents and 28 tour operators currently licensed.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

RCI and NCL collaborate with”Healthy Sail Panel”

Michael FloodJuly 7, 2020
Read More

Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas introduces Elounda Safe Stay Programme

Michael FloodJuly 7, 2020
Read More

Savings, sunshine and flexibility on La Manga Club’s summer menu

Michael FloodJuly 7, 2020
Read More

G Adventures Launches ‘Travel with Confidence Plus Collection’

Neil SteedmanJuly 7, 2020
Read More

Malta Launches Online Reopening Course

Michael FloodJuly 7, 2020
Read More

Philippines Travel Survey Reveals Post-Covid-19 Travel Attitudes

Neil SteedmanJuly 7, 2020
Read More

Intrepid Travel Introduces 14 New Intrepid Retreats

Neil SteedmanJuly 7, 2020
Read More

Spain is ready to welcome Irish visitors

Michael FloodJuly 7, 2020
Read More

Croatia is open for Irish visitors

Michael FloodJuly 7, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland