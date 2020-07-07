CAR Updates Travel Agent and Tour Operator Licence Lists

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) updated its lists of travel agent and tour operator licences on 3 July, having renewed two travel agent licences and one tour operator licence.

The renewed travel agent licences, both to 30 April 2021, have been issued to Padraig O’Driscoll trading as O’Driscoll Travel in Macroom, Co Cork (licence number 0363), and to School & Group Travel Ltd trading as PAB Travel & Tours in Dublin and Cork (licence number 0220).

The renewed tour operator licence, also to 30 April 2021, has been issued to School & Group Travel Ltd trading as PAB Travel & Tours in Dublin and Cork (licence number 037).

There are now 171 travel agents and 28 tour operators currently licensed.