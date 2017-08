CAR revokes the travel agents licence of Bookandgo.ie

On 9th August, the Commission revoked the travel agent licence of Hotelitrip Limited, trading as bookandgo.ie, for failing to comply with some conditions of its licence. This means that the company must refrain from selling packages involving overseas travel leaving Ireland. The company is, however, entitled to fulfil all existing bookings and to continue to sell other types of tourist service. Any customers with queries should contact the company directly.