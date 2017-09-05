Career Opportunity at Commission for Aviation Regulation

The Commission for Aviation Regulation is currently seeking a Licensing Officer, for which a detailed job specification can be found here.

Your application, including an up-to-date CV and a letter of motivation stating why you wish to be considered for this post, should be emailed to info@aviationreg.ie or posted to be received no later than 3.00pm on Friday 8th September 2017.

A salary of €28,739 will rise, subject to satisfactory performance assessment, in annual increments to €48,975. Entry will be at the minimum of scale and the rate of remuneration may be adjusted from time to time in line with Government pay policy. Candidates should note that different pay and conditions may apply if, immediately prior to appointment, the appointee is a serving civil or public servant.