Caribtours arrives in the Irish market

Paul Cleary – Managing Director of Caribtours in the UK came to Dublin to introduce his high end tour operation to the Irish media. Explaining the scope of the Caribtours product Paul stated that Caribtours not only covered the Caribbean but also USA, Mexico, Europe, Middle East and Indian Ocean.

Announcing the immediate launch of the service to the Middle East ex Dublin through Etihad and Emirates and other destinations in their brochures through London with British Airways, Paul explained that the uniqueness of the Caribtours product was the personal service offered by staff who have all experienced the product on the ground.

The Irish brochure with Euro prices will be launched in September while a dedicated Irish website (www.caribtours.ie) will be live from April 17th.