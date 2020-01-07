Caribtours Launches January Sale With Agent Incentives

Caribtours has launched The Caribtours Sale, which runs until 7 February and includes savings of up to 50%, complimentary upgrades, and added value extras, plus an additional €500 off 2020 holidays, subject to spend. Caribtours is also offering voucher incentives up to €500 for all trade bookings during the sale.

As a special incentive, on every booking made, agents will also be entered into a prize draw to win various luxury holidays. These include seven nights at St James’s Club & Villas, Antigua, and three nights at Milaidhoo in the Maldives, including seaplane transfers.

Offers include:

BodyHoliday, Saint Lucia: 7 nights from €2,899 per person on All-Inclusive. Save up to 48%.

Blue Waters Resort & Spa, Antigua: 7 nights from €1,999 per person including breakfast. Save up to 35% + complimentary room upgrade.

Fairmont Royal Pavilion, Barbados: 7 nights from €2,625 per person including breakfast. Save up to 50% + VIP fast-track service on arrival.

Unico 20° 87° Hotel Riviera Maya, Mexico: 7 nights from €2,229 per person on All-Inclusive. Save up to 35% + complimentary room upgrade.

Pine Cliffs Hotel, A Luxury Collection Resort, Algarve, Portugal: 7 nights from €659 per person including breakfast. Save up to 15% + complimentary room upgrade.

Ikos Andalusia, Spain: 7 nights from €1,519 per person on All-Inclusive. Save up to 20%.

Kuramathi, Maldives: 7 nights from €2,799 per person on Full Board. Save up to 20%.

One&Only Le Saint Géran, Mauritius: 7 nights from €2,815 per person on Half Board. Save up to 45%.

All prices include return flights, private transfers (shared for boat and seaplane) and access to a Dublin airport lounge.