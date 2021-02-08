News

Carnival’s New Cruise Rules

Carnival Cruises has announced details of its new rules for sailing once it is allowed to return to the water later this year. The new rules are designed to make cruising safer than ever in a post-pandemic world and echo the kind of new regulations that all cruise companies will introduce as policy.

Speaking to Bruce Parkinson of CruiseRadio.net, Carnival’s spokesperson outlined the details of the new rules, which include:

  • Negative Covid test for all passengers two and over
  • Mandatory wearing of masks
  • Restricted access to public spaces
  • Venues/activities operating at reduced capacity.

Rule-breakers can be denied boarding and will forfeit their right to a refund, credit or compensation of any kind.

Read about all the details here.

News

