Cash Giveaways for Canadian Getaways

Book flights to Canada with Air Transat and claim rewards for every passenger:

  • €15 shopping voucher for each return Eco Standard ticket
  • €25 shopping voucher for each return Eco Flex or Club Class ticket

Shopping vouchers can be redeemed against thousands of gifts and experiences, ranging from weekend breaks and luxury hotel stays, to the latest gadgets and beauty products, and even vouchers for your favourite high street stores – the choice is yours!

Book flights by 28th February 2020 to take advantage of the current incentive.

Register now at AirTransatGiveaway.com to browse the full gift catalogue and start earning rewards, it only takes a moment!

Current Incentive Terms & Conditions: Earn rewards on bookings made between 24th December 2019 and 28th February 2020. Rewards apply per passenger for direct or connecting routes from Dublin to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, or Calgary, in any travel period. Eco Budget fares are not included. Terms and conditions apply, see online for details. For assistance get in touch with salessupportuk@transat.com

Flexible fare options

Our Flexible Fare Options

Eco Budget: Our lowest rate, with no flexibility and no checked baggage allowance. (NB: Not eligible for Star Rewards.)

Eco Standard: Our best-value rate, with flexibility to change or cancel for a fee, and some extras, such as one piece of checked baggage and standard seat selection.

Eco Flex: Our maximum flexibility rate with free cancellation or change, as well as plenty of extras, such as two pieces of checked baggage, priority airport services, and selection of any type of seat in Economy Class (based on availability).

Club Class: Premium Economy in an exclusive cabin with spacious and comfortable seats. Passengers can also benefit from two pieces of checked baggage, priority airport services, and our gourmet menu by celebrity chef Daniel Vézina.

