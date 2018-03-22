Cassidy Travel to Appoint Business Development Manager

Cassidy Travel is seeking a Business Development Manager who will be responsible for identifying new and prospective business opportunities, as well as maintaining existing accounts – an individual who has a real desire for growing and developing this area of the business.

The role will involve seeking and meeting clients and putting together itineraries and options for incentive groups. This is a really varied and engaging role, and provides a fantastic opportunity for a hard working and ambitious individual. Corporate accounts need attention to detail and a high level of professional service with a focus on deadlines.

If you are ready to take that leap and have the right attitude and positive outlook, then contact Sharon Harney now with your CV.

Skills Required

GDS trained/Excel and computer skills

Attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines

Minimum four years’ travel experience in the same or similar role

Clean full driving licence with own transport

Proven track record in sales and target driven

A pro-active and think outside the box approach

Ability to network and build relationships

Excellent communication, telephone and people skills

Enthusiastic and flexible (weekend work when travelling abroad)

If this role matches your ambitions from a career development and salary perspective, then apply now to sharney@cassidytravel.ie