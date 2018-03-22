Cassidy Travel to Appoint Business Development Manager

Cassidy Travel is seeking a Business Development Manager who will be responsible for identifying new and prospective business opportunities, as well as maintaining existing accounts – an individual who has a real desire for growing and developing this area of the business.
The role will involve seeking and meeting clients and putting together itineraries and options for incentive groups. This is a really varied and engaging role, and provides a fantastic opportunity for a hard working and ambitious individual. Corporate accounts need attention to detail and a high level of professional service with a focus on deadlines.
If you are ready to take that leap and have the right attitude and positive outlook, then contact Sharon Harney now with your CV.
Skills Required
- GDS trained/Excel and computer skills
- Attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines
- Minimum four years’ travel experience in the same or similar role
- Clean full driving licence with own transport
- Proven track record in sales and target driven
- A pro-active and think outside the box approach
- Ability to network and build relationships
- Excellent communication, telephone and people skills
- Enthusiastic and flexible (weekend work when travelling abroad)
If this role matches your ambitions from a career development and salary perspective, then apply now to sharney@cassidytravel.ie
