Cassidy Travel is Hiring!

Cassidy Travel is looking to fill two positions: a full-time permanent retail manager in its busy Tallaght Travel Shop and a full-time experienced ticketing agent to work as part of its centre of excellence team based in the Dublin 1 head office in Liffey Street.
Retail Manager Role
- A minimum of 3 years experience in a travel retail/wholesale environment
- Experienced people manager with an inspirational, motivational and approachable leadership style
- Proven sales experience and ability to drive profitability with sound commercial acumen
- GDS knowledge
- Results-focused with experience of inspiring a team
- See things through our customer’s eyes and make positive changes for improvement
- Create a team environment and bring colleagues together to work as one
- Spot opportunities to grow your business
- Someone with a can-do attitude with a confident and fun approach
- This is a sales target environment so you’ll need to be motivated
Ticketing Agent Position
- A detail-obsessed person with a passion and a love of the ticketing side of the travel business
- A deep understanding of Amadeus and all fare rules, regulations and classes
- Someone who enjoys challenges and the ability to stick with things until resolution is found
- A people’s person to support our internal customers (colleagues) daily with your expert knowledge
- Someone who likes to think outside the box and, enjoys striving for new efficiencies
- A person who is proficient with refund queries/ADM’s/ACM’s
- Someone who likes training others and encouraging successes
- A can-do person who sees no blocks only obstacles to workaround
- The ability to manage Q’s, and liaise with airline partners
- A person who likes to multitask and keen on self-development
Interested? If you have what it takes for either role, you can apply by contacting sharney@cassidytravel.ie in confidence – and the closing date is April 16, 2021.
YouTube
RSS