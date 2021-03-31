Cassidy Travel is Hiring!

Cassidy Travel is looking to fill two positions: a full-time permanent retail manager in its busy Tallaght Travel Shop and a full-time experienced ticketing agent to work as part of its centre of excellence team based in the Dublin 1 head office in Liffey Street.

Retail Manager Role

A minimum of 3 years experience in a travel retail/wholesale environment

Experienced people manager with an inspirational, motivational and approachable leadership style

Proven sales experience and ability to drive profitability with sound commercial acumen

GDS knowledge

Results-focused with experience of inspiring a team

See things through our customer’s eyes and make positive changes for improvement

Create a team environment and bring colleagues together to work as one

Spot opportunities to grow your business

Someone with a can-do attitude with a confident and fun approach

This is a sales target environment so you’ll need to be motivated

Ticketing Agent Position

A detail-obsessed person with a passion and a love of the ticketing side of the travel business

A deep understanding of Amadeus and all fare rules, regulations and classes

Someone who enjoys challenges and the ability to stick with things until resolution is found

A people’s person to support our internal customers (colleagues) daily with your expert knowledge

Someone who likes to think outside the box and, enjoys striving for new efficiencies

A person who is proficient with refund queries/ADM’s/ACM’s

Someone who likes training others and encouraging successes

A can-do person who sees no blocks only obstacles to workaround

The ability to manage Q’s, and liaise with airline partners

A person who likes to multitask and keen on self-development

Interested? If you have what it takes for either role, you can apply by contacting sharney@cassidytravel.ie in confidence – and the closing date is April 16, 2021.