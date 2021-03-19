Cassidy Travel launches PriorityPass for ‘Mouthwatering’ 2023 Rugby World Cup

Cassidy Travel, appointed as an official authorised sub-agent for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, has this week launched a priority reservation programme for those looking to travel to the games, in expectation of feverish demand among travel-starved Irish fans. Fans travelling to France will be able to avail of day trips, overnight breaks and themed holidays taking in the many delights which the country has to offer.

Cassidy Travel will provide packages with match tickets to all of Ireland’s games, starting with the pool games in Bordeaux on 9 September, 2023 against Europe Qualifier 2. Ireland play in Nantes the following week versus Asia Pacific 1 before the stiff challenge of reigning World champions South Africa on 23 September, 2023 in Paris, where the team also faces Scotland a fortnight later on 7 October, 2023.

With demand for tickets certain to outstrip supply, fans are being encouraged to register with cassidytravel.ie/PriorityPass, which will guarantee them advance access to ticket-inclusive packages to any match during the tournament. Cassidy will have a range of options to suit all budgets and with some exciting surprises, including quick day trips, themed holidays and tours which capture the famed gastronomy and unique culture of the country.

“Rugby World Cup is always greeted with great anticipation by Irish fans, but the location in two years’ time makes it all the more mouth-watering,” says John Spollen, Director, Cassidy Travel. “With the ease of access and endless opportunities to tie in the many diverse attractions of the country with a thrilling programme of rugby, we are sure to see Ireland land on French shores in huge numbers. For our staff it’s an occasion to put their travel expertise and award-winning customer service at the disposal of the rugby fan.”