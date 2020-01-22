Cassidy Travel Seeks Staff for New Travel Shop

Ready for a change? Ready for a challenge? Ready to join an award-winning travel agency? Cassidy Travel is opening a new retail travel shop and you can be part of that journey.

The company is now hiring and has a vacancy for a number of experienced positions in its new Travel Shop located in St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, Dublin 2.

Cassidy Travel is one of Ireland’s leading travel companies with over 100 employees, nine retail offices, an online offering, and a wholesale luxury division. It provides a wide range of dream holidays and travel experiences worldwide and has been in business for over 33 years. Its reputation and customer service is paramount and you can be part of that journey.

You will be part of an experienced team of highly motivated and strong performing individuals, while ensuring that customers are first and foremost in everything that you do. You will be commercially focused, you will be driven by results, and have the ability to drive a great team. Travel will be your passion and you will be keen to share your knowledge with your crew and customers. You will be involved in all aspects of the day-to-day running of the store while building and sustaining loyal and repeat customers through exceptional service that Cassidy clients expect.

What is needed?

A minimum of three years’ experience in a travel retail/wholesale environment

Experienced with an inspirational, motivational and approachable style

Proven sales experience and ability to drive profitability with sound commercial acumen

GDS knowledge

Results focused and keen to work with an inspiring team

See things through customers’ eyes and continue to strive for improvement

Be part of a team environment working together as one

Seek opportunities to grow the business

Someone with a ‘can do’ attitude with a confident and fun approach

This is a sales target environment so you will need to be motivated

Perks of the Role

Target driven bonus and incentives

Holiday concessions

Exciting educational visits

Generous salaries commensurable with experience

If you are already in a travel position and want to take the next step in your career then, contact us – we would love to hear from you.

Apply in confidence to Sharon Harney: sharney@cassidytravel.ie