Cassidy Travel Seeks Travel Consultants for Dublin Branches

Cassidy Travel is looking to appoint experienced travel consultants for its Dublin city centre and greater Dublin area locations. Applicants can apply by email, attaching your CV, to Sharon Harney at sharney@cassidytravel.ie or drop in to see the manager in any one of the agency’s nine stores.

Duties

– Assisting customers book their dream holiday, offering the highest level of customer service to your customers

– Working to company targets to achieve commission

– Using your sales experience to up-sell on holiday bookings

– Completing all relevant administration

– Assisting the store manager with additional duties

– Greeting customers face to face and also over the phone

– Quoting on a wide variety of worldwide travel itineraries

Experience

– Previous retail travel experience or travel sales experience

– Confident seller and up-seller

– Excellent geographical knowledge

– Ability to offer a high level of customer service

– Previous experience of working to and achieving sales targets

– A passion for the travel industry

Package

Salary is ultimately dependent on experience but is competitive.

Base salary with a wide-ranging benefits package including commission, incentives, travel discounts and fam trips.

Cassidy Travel is happy to offer further progression, either through its nine travel shops or in its specialised divisions in the Dublin area.