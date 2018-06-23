News

Cassidy Travel to Appoint Retail Manager for Blanchardstown

Cassidy Travel to Appoint Retail Manager for Blanchardstown

Cassidy Travel has a vacancy for a full-time permanent Retail Manager in its busy Blanchardstown Travel Shop in Dublin. Those interested should apply today to: jcassidy@cassidytravel.ie or jspollen@cassidytravel.ie

You will lead an experienced team of highly motivated and strong performing individuals while ensuring that customers are first and foremost in everything. You will be commercially focused, driven by results, and have the ability to drive a great team. Travel will be your passion and you will be keen to share your knowledge with your crew and your customers. You will be responsible for all aspects of the day-to-day running of the store while building and sustaining loyal and repeat customers through exceptional service that Cassidy clients expect.

Requirements

  • Minimum three years’ experience in a travel retail/wholesale environment
  • Experienced people manager with an inspirational, motivational and approachable leadership style
  • Proven sales experience and ability to drive profitability with sound commercial acumen
  • GDS knowledge
  • Results-focused with experience of inspiring a team
  • See things through customers’ eyes and make positive changes for improvement
  • Create a team environment and bring colleagues together to work as one
  • Spot opportunities to grow the business
  • Someone with a ‘can do’ attitude with a confident and fun approach
  • This is a sales target environment so you will need to be motivated

Benefits

  • Target-driven bonus and incentives
  • Holiday concessions
  • Educational visits
  • Generous salary commensurable with experience
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Erika Wins Two Tickets to Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific

Michael FloodJune 21, 2018
Read More

Cantabria Region Promotes in Cork

Michael FloodJune 21, 2018
Read More

European Aviation Facing Serious Capacity Challenges – Eurocontrol

Neil SteedmanJune 21, 2018
Read More

Lainey’s Adventures: Getting Your White Card in Australia

Neil SteedmanJune 21, 2018
Read More

Touring Ireland with The Old Stones

Neil SteedmanJune 21, 2018
Read More

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Invest in Silversea Cruises

Michael FloodJune 21, 2018
Read More

Irish Ferries Has Re-Accommodated 75% of WB Yeats Passengers

Neil SteedmanJune 21, 2018
Read More

United Airlines Marks 20 Years Flying from Dublin Airport

Michael FloodJune 21, 2018
Read More

CAR Extends Consultation Deadline for Issues Paper CP7/2018

Neil SteedmanJune 21, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland