Cassidy Travel to Appoint Retail Manager for Blanchardstown

Cassidy Travel has a vacancy for a full-time permanent Retail Manager in its busy Blanchardstown Travel Shop in Dublin. Those interested should apply today to: jcassidy@cassidytravel.ie or jspollen@cassidytravel.ie

You will lead an experienced team of highly motivated and strong performing individuals while ensuring that customers are first and foremost in everything. You will be commercially focused, driven by results, and have the ability to drive a great team. Travel will be your passion and you will be keen to share your knowledge with your crew and your customers. You will be responsible for all aspects of the day-to-day running of the store while building and sustaining loyal and repeat customers through exceptional service that Cassidy clients expect.

Requirements

Minimum three years’ experience in a travel retail/wholesale environment

Experienced people manager with an inspirational, motivational and approachable leadership style

Proven sales experience and ability to drive profitability with sound commercial acumen

GDS knowledge

Results-focused with experience of inspiring a team

See things through customers’ eyes and make positive changes for improvement

Create a team environment and bring colleagues together to work as one

Spot opportunities to grow the business

Someone with a ‘can do’ attitude with a confident and fun approach

This is a sales target environment so you will need to be motivated

Benefits