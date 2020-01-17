Cassidy Travel to Open New Travel Shop in Stephen’s Green Centre

Cassidy Travel has signalled its confidence in the travel agency business with the announcement that it is to open a travel shop in the Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin. The Irish-owned company already has nine stores in in the city centre or within the capital’s highest footfall shopping centres.

According to John Spollen, Director, the move is an expression of its belief in the travel agency sector, but equally in bricks and mortar retailing: “We are probably unique in our dual strategy of exploiting online channels while at the same time investing in high street retail as a bedrock of the business. The approach is a highly successful one for us and has enabled us to outpace the market in recent years.”

To meet the demand for more holiday options, the company has recently expanded its offering to include escorted tours, sport- and event-based breaks, river cruises, and multi-centre holidays.

“Holidays are an experiential product – they can’t be trialled like a pair of shoes, so recommendations are critical and here the knowledge and trustworthiness of our experienced staff in-store – many of whom have experienced the hotel or destination at first-hand – is of real value to the customer. This is a competitive advantage that we invest in.”

Across its sun holiday, city break, cruise, sports and Classic Resorts long-haul divisions, Cassidy Travel will cater for well in excess of 100,000 Irish holidaymakers this year.

“The new store is also a vote of confidence in Dublin’s city centre, where we already have a retail presence in Liffey Street, the Ilac Centre and Talbot Street. There is a great buzz to the south city centre around Grafton Street, which is not currently served by a full-service travel agency. As a Dubliner I feel the area offers a shopping experience all of its own.”

Scheduled to open on 1 February, the 525 sq ft ground floor store will be fitted out in accordance with the brand’s new sleek look and style and feature the latest in Point of Sale, including iPad terminals and multiple flat screens, with Virtual Reality-based immersive experiences in the pipeline.

The company is currently recruiting talented staff for the new outlet.