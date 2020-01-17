News

Cassidy Travel to Open New Travel Shop in Stephen’s Green Centre

Cassidy Travel to Open New Travel Shop in Stephen’s Green Centre

Cassidy Travel has signalled its confidence in the travel agency business with the announcement that it is to open a travel shop in the Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin. The Irish-owned company already has nine stores in in the city centre or within the capital’s highest footfall shopping centres.

According to John Spollen, Director, the move is an expression of its belief in the travel agency sector, but equally in bricks and mortar retailing: “We are probably unique in our dual strategy of exploiting online channels while at the same time investing in high street retail as a bedrock of the business. The approach is a highly successful one for us and has enabled us to outpace the market in recent years.”

To meet the demand for more holiday options, the company has recently expanded its offering to include escorted tours, sport- and event-based breaks, river cruises, and multi-centre holidays.

“Holidays are an experiential product – they can’t be trialled like a pair of shoes, so recommendations are critical and here the knowledge and trustworthiness of our experienced staff in-store – many of whom have experienced the hotel or destination at first-hand – is of real value to the customer. This is a competitive advantage that we invest in.”

Across its sun holiday, city break, cruise, sports and Classic Resorts long-haul divisions, Cassidy Travel will cater for well in excess of 100,000 Irish holidaymakers this year.

“The new store is also a vote of confidence in Dublin’s city centre, where we already have a retail presence in Liffey Street, the Ilac Centre and Talbot Street. There is a great buzz to the south city centre around Grafton Street, which is not currently served by a full-service travel agency. As a Dubliner I feel the area offers a shopping experience all of its own.”

Scheduled to open on 1 February, the 525 sq ft ground floor store will be fitted out in accordance with the brand’s new sleek look and style and feature the latest in Point of Sale, including iPad terminals and multiple flat screens, with Virtual Reality-based immersive experiences in the pipeline.

The company is currently recruiting talented staff for the new outlet.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Date Announced for CLIA Ireland Cruise Conference 2020

Michael FloodJanuary 17, 2020
Read More

Aer Lingus Unveils New Uniforms at CHQ in Dublin

Michael FloodJanuary 17, 2020
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Confirms Global Leadership Appointments

Michael FloodJanuary 17, 2020
Read More

GTI Travel Has a Vacancy for a Tour Operator

Michael FloodJanuary 17, 2020
Read More

Click&Go Seeks Customer Experience Executive

Neil SteedmanJanuary 17, 2020
Read More

Cork Airport Supports 12,000 Jobs Across the Country

Michael FloodJanuary 17, 2020
Read More

100 Acts of Kindness from British Airways

Michael FloodJanuary 17, 2020
Read More

EgyptAir to Launch New Dublin-Cairo Service in June

Michael FloodJanuary 13, 2020
Read More

Orlando’s 30 New Additions for 2020

Michael FloodJanuary 13, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland