Cassidy Travel Wants…A Product Development Executive

Cassidy Travel is hiring! The company has a vacancy for a full-time or part-time experienced product development executive to work as part of our centre of excellence team based in our head office in Liffey Street Dublin 1 with some home-working considered.

The successful candidate will already have a minimum of 4 years experience as a travel agent in the outbound travel sector and be experienced in the river and ocean cruise arena. You will have worked in a retail travel environment and fully understand the wholesale model. You will have a passion and an in-depth knowledge of identifying desirable products, understand their relevance to the market and, be responsible for their creation and continued development.

The successful individual will be working with highly skilled and dedicated teams, will be a people person, have strong relationships with suppliers and, be used to engaging others to create a “can do” attitude to launch new ideas and products.

What They’re Looking For

A minimum of 4 years experience in a travel retail/wholesale environment

A detail-obsessed person and a desire to see things through, results-focused

A visionary and knowledge of changing travel trends

A strong understanding of Amadeus or other GDS

Proven sales experience and ability to drive profitability with sound commercial acumen

Someone who enjoys challenges , the ability to stick with things until resolution is found

A people’s person to support and work with our internal customers (colleagues) to train and encourage new horizons

Someone who likes to think outside the box and enjoys striving for new efficiencies

Someone who likes training others and encouraging successes

Experienced people manager with an inspirational, motivational and approachable leadership style

A person who likes to multitask projects and keen on self-development

This is a sales targeted environment so you’ll need to be motivated

What The Successful Candidate Will Get

We provide a creative experience and always open to new ideas

Generous salary commensurable to expertise

Pension options

Great team support and atmosphere

Ability to work with a fast-paced and multi-award winning agent

Bespoke projects and new exciting challenges

Bonus options

Please contact – Sharon Harney – sharney@cassidytravel.ie in confidence.

If you think this role fits your profile then we would welcome the opportunity to discuss with you further and provide more information

Closing date 30th April 2021