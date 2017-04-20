Catalan Tourist Board Appoints Back Diamond for UK and Ireland PR Representation

The Catalan Tourist Board has appointed London-based Black Diamond as its public relations agency in the UK and Ireland following a competitive pitch process. Black Diamond will implement a creative strategy for the UK and Ireland to increase awareness of Catalonia’s gastronomy, nature, culture and sustainable experiences, ensuring dispersal throughout the country.

Through innovative PR campaigns and maximising consumer events and activations, Black Diamond will highlight the variety of holiday activities available in the country for every type of immersive traveller. From active to family holidays and from city breaks to wine tourism, all activity will bring to life the message that ‘Catalonia is Your Home’.

By presenting Catalonia as a year-round destination with 300 days of sunshine, consumers will be directed to find out more at the official website, experience.catalunya.com.

Vicenç Capdevila, Director UK & Ireland, Catalan Tourist Board, said: “We are delighted to announce that Black Diamond will be officially representing the Agència Catalana de Turisme in the UK and Ireland. Travel habits are shifting and we aim to inspire travellers to choose Catalonia as their next holiday. We look forward to working with Black Diamond to promote our country as a year-round destination to travellers from the UK and Ireland.”

Sarah Barnett, Head of Travel PR, Black Diamond, said: “As Black Diamond approaches our 25th anniversary, we are thrilled to be appointed as the PR agency for the Catalan Tourist Board. Our philosophy is to work with destinations we feel passionately about and, with a number of exciting initiatives already planned, we are looking forward raising the profile of Catalonia to a UK and Irish audience.”

The account will be overseen by Sarah Barnett and managed by Allie Williams, with support from Cat Parkinson.