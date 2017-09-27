News

Catalan Tourist Board Appoints New UK & Ireland Director

The Catalan Tourist Board has appointed Aicard Guinovart as its new Director for the UK & Ireland.

Aicard joins the team with over 15 years’ experience under his belt with the Catalan Tourist Board. Prior to his new position in London, he served in the Promotion Department in the tourism office’s Barcelona headquarters, developing and organising innovative workshops, events and exhibiting at trade shows globally.

Bringing with him a wealth of destination and tourist board knowledge, Aicard will look to expand on social media efforts and the opportunity to reach a wider audience in market. His focus on educating consumers to Catalonia’s diverse holiday offerings – from beaches to family travels, and from city breaks to mountain adventures – remains paramount.

Aicard said: “As a leading tourism destination for the UK and Ireland markets, it is of the utmost importance that Catalonia is aware of the newest marketing promotional activities in order to maintain consumer interest. This market is an incredibly important one for us and reaching the consumer with compelling reasons to travel to our country is our number one priority.”

The Catalan Tourist Board office in London aims to increase the arrivals of British and Irish tourists to Catalonia, as well as to generate brand awareness of Catalonia as a leading tourist destination.

Catalonia is a Mediterranean destination in the Iberian Peninsula with a millenary history, its own culture and language, as well as a wealth of natural heritage. Its rich gastronomic culture and 65 Michelin-starred restaurants make it a prime destination for wine and culinary tourism.

Covering 32,107 sq km, Catalonia is divided into four regions: Barcelona, Girona, Lleida and Tarragona. Together, the territory offers visitors stunning scenery, culture, history and cuisine, from the towering heights of the Catalan Pyrenees to the spectacular coastline of the Costa Brava, Costa Barcelona, Costa Daurada and Terres de l’Ebre. Its diversity and excellent facilities place it among Europe’s prime tourist areas, welcoming 18 million tourists per year.

