Catch Some Waves from Cork Airport with New Route to Surfer’s Paradise

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, commenced a new non-stop summer route to Newquay in Cornwall – one of Europe’s best surfing locations –from 6th May bi-weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays through to 2nd September 2017.

The Cornish town is one of the UK’s favourite seaside towns and is renowned as a fun-filled and scenic holiday destination. Newquay is host to seven miles of glorious beach and is nationally and internationally known as the UK and European capital of surfing. With the magnificent breaks and swells of Fistral Beach and the Cribbar Reef, Newquay is the epicentre for maritime thrill seekers and adventurers.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “This is a very exciting route for Cork Airport and the passengers of Munster. It is testament to our pledge and commitment to bring new routes to the South of Ireland and we are delighted to welcome Aer Lingus Regional’s new route. Newquay is a top destination for surfers around the world, so the route will certainly satisfy the thrill seekers and adventurers of Munster.

“The launch of the route leads the way for a very exciting summer 2017 for Cork Airport. In tandem with our inaugural transatlantic routes and new and expanded European destinations, passenger growth is expected to continue to rise to over 2.3 million passengers this year.”

Embraced by the Atlantic Ocean, Newquay has nine beaches, as well as a rugged and varied landscape. It is an ideal destination for families, surfers, sailors and walkers alike, who are seeking a destination closer to home rather than continental destinations.

Whether a trip to Newquay is for adventure or relaxation, visitors will have the culinary trails and traditions of Cornwall to sample. Indulge in international chef Rick Stein’s fish and chips in Falmouth or sample the menu of Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall restaurant – a well-deserved treat after surfing or trekking along Cornwall’s stunning coastline.

As well as immense seaside activity, Newquay’s location in Cornwall provides a 40-minute drive to the award-winning Eden Project. Considered by many as the Eighth New Wonder of the World, nature lovers are in for a treat with a host of tropical and rare plants, collected from diverse areas of the planet.

