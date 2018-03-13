News

Cathay Pacific and the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival

Cathay Pacific and the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival

Now that Cathay Pacific will have a new non-stop flight from Dublin to Hong Kong from 2nd June 2018, this presents some great visitor experiences such as the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival, which this year takes place from 22nd to 24th June 2018.

The new year-round service will operate four times a week, with an A350-900 on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Cathy Pacific A-350-900

Cathay Pacific A350-900

Held on Victoria Harbour, the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival includes two days of thrilling races as athletes compete to be crowned the top Dragon Boating team. On land, the festival atmosphere includes BeerFest, food trucks and live entertainment.

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

