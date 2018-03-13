Cathay Pacific and the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival

Now that Cathay Pacific will have a new non-stop flight from Dublin to Hong Kong from 2nd June 2018, this presents some great visitor experiences such as the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival, which this year takes place from 22nd to 24th June 2018.

The new year-round service will operate four times a week, with an A350-900 on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Held on Victoria Harbour, the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival includes two days of thrilling races as athletes compete to be crowned the top Dragon Boating team. On land, the festival atmosphere includes BeerFest, food trucks and live entertainment.