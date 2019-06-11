Cathay Pacific Celebrates Its First Year in Ireland

Edward Fotheringham, Cathay Pacific Airways’ new Regional Head of Marketing and Sales Director including UK and Ireland, visited Dublin for the first time in his new role. Getting to know the Irish trade is one of his priorities, which will also fall to Fiona Noonan, the airline’s new Manager for Ireland, who has joined Cathay from Oneworld partner American Airlines, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Fiona will have the task of developing the four times weekly route from Dublin to Hong Kong which started a year ago with encouraging load factors from the start – and 80,000 passengers and huge cargo loads have made year one a great success for the airline.

With the Rugby World Cup taking place in Japan this year, Cathay Pacific is confident that the route will continue to grow for the foreseeable future.

Celebrating its first birthday in House on Leeson Street, several of the Cathay Pacific executives from the London office came over to join the Irish trade for the event. Kawai Wong, Paul Cruttenden, Keith Harrison, Zoe Boult and others were on hand to welcome local agents to make sure that the party went with a swing.

A prize draw took place and the lucky winners were Martina Vojtekova, World Travel Centre, who won a €200 voucher for The Loop at Dublin Airport, and Ian Bloomfield, Irish Travel Trade News, who won two Economy Class tickets to Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific.