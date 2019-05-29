Cathay Pacific Celebrates with Birthday Fare of €399

It was just one year ago , that Cathay Pacific launched Ireland’s first non-stop flight to the Far East. On 2 June 2019, the Dublin-Hong Kong four-times-weekly flight will turn one year old.

Cathay Pacific Regional Head of Marketing & Sales Europe, Edward Fotheringham, said: “We are thrilled to see that in just one year, nearly 40,000 passenger trips have been made, and 2 million kilos of freight carried from Dublin to Hong Kong and beyond.

On behalf of Cathay Pacific’s team and our newly-appointed Account Manager Dublin, Fiona Noonan, we would like to thank our passengers and trade partners for their encouraging and continued support.

“Most of all, we look forward to further growing bilateral trade and tourism relationships between Ireland and the Far East.”

Edward continued. “It remains our top priority to make this relative new addition in our ever-expanding network a continued commercial success.”

Birthday present for Ireland – all-in fares from €399

Cathay Pacific’s brand promise, Move Beyond, reflects its determination to challenge what is considered ‘standard’ or ‘expected’; to move beyond and be the very best it can be. Living up to this aspiration, Cathay Pacific is to commemorate the first anniversary of the Dublin-Hong Kong route with a Dublin Birthday Flash Sale, lasting just four days. The sale offers irresistible fares for customers to experience our award-winning service and game-changing inflight products that place the airline amongst the world’s greatest service brands.

Edward said: “On our Dublin-Hong Kong route’s very first birthday, we would like to celebrate with Ireland by offering highly enticing fares to six of our most popular destinations. These include Hong Kong from €399 all-in; Bali, Indonesia from €759; Cebu, the Philippines from €619; Manila, the Philippines from €599; Sydney, Australia from €959, and Fuzhou, China from €549.”

The Dublin Birthday Flash Sale lasts four days, starts midnight 31 May 2019 and ends on 3 June 2019. Seats are limited.