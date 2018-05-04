Cathay Pacific Comes to Town

Dublin’s Opium Botanical Gardens was a fantastic venue for the start of the Cathay Pacific countdown to the 2nd June service from Dublin to Hong Kong.

Trade, media and celebrities were present in numbers and the event was buzzing from the start. Alan Rogers, Account Manager, Ireland, along with colleagues from London, Kawai Wong, Ian Wilkinson and Paul Cruttenden, were on hand to ensure that all guests were well looked after.

The excitement is building for the 2nd June launch and forward bookings for the new service are really strong.

A prize draw took place and model Lynn Kelly was the winner of two return Premium Economy tickets from Dublin to Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific kick-started the one-month countdown to the airline’s launch.

The five-star airline’s new Dublin to Hong Kong route will commence on 2nd June with four direct flights a week using the airline’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A350-900.

The aircraft features state-of-the-art technology to enhance in-flight wellness. The combined effect of a lowered cabin altitude for a more comfortable experience, colour-combo cabin mood lighting, and fresher air circulation helps passengers adjust to a new time zone, sleep better and assists in reducing jetlag, allowing passengers to make the most of their time away.

.Cathay Pacific’s A350-900 aircraft offers three cabin classes: Business, Premium Economy and Economy, offering optimum comfort for flyers with supportive seating, generous Business Class beds, and new and improved bedding to keep cosy during the 12 hours from Dublin to Hong Kong.

In Business Class, the Studio F.A. Porsche-designed fully-flat bed features the airline’s most generous bed surface yet. In Premium Economy, passengers can experience the airline’s award-winning seat, featuring more space, a full leg rest, and a private cabin for 28 passengers only. In Economy, the airline’s proprietary six-way headrest will provide full neck and head support to maximise comfort.

Every seat onboard comes with the latest generation HD personal TV, with an extensive range of on-demand entertainment and in-flight wi-fi for all passengers. From Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific, along with its regional carrier Cathay Dragon, operates scheduled passenger flights to more than 190 destinations around the world.