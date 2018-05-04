News

Cathay Pacific Comes to Town

Dublin’s Opium Botanical Gardens was a fantastic venue for the start of the Cathay Pacific countdown to the 2nd June service from Dublin to Hong Kong.

Trade, media and celebrities were present in numbers and the event was buzzing from the start. Alan Rogers, Account Manager, Ireland, along with colleagues from London, Kawai Wong, Ian Wilkinson and Paul Cruttenden, were on hand to ensure that all guests were well looked after.

Ian Wilkinson and Alan Rogers, Cathay Pacific

The excitement is building for the 2nd June launch and forward bookings for the new service are really strong.

A prize draw took place and model Lynn Kelly was the winner of two return Premium Economy tickets from Dublin to Hong Kong.

Stephen O’Reilly, Dublin Airport; Ian Wilkinson, Cathay Pacific; and Jon Woolfe, Dublin Airport

Cathay Pacific kick-started the one-month countdown to the airline’s launch.

Lynn Kelly receives her prize from Paul Cruttenden and Kawai Wong

The five-star airline’s new Dublin to Hong Kong route will commence on 2nd June with four direct flights  a week using the airline’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A350-900.

The aircraft features state-of-the-art technology to enhance in-flight wellness. The combined effect of a lowered cabin altitude for a more comfortable experience, colour-combo cabin mood lighting, and fresher air circulation helps passengers adjust to a new time zone, sleep better and assists in reducing jetlag, allowing passengers to make the most of their time away.

Cathay Pacific flight attendants

.Cathay Pacific’s A350-900 aircraft offers three cabin classes: Business, Premium Economy and Economy, offering optimum comfort for flyers with supportive seating, generous Business Class beds, and new and improved bedding to keep cosy during the 12 hours from Dublin to Hong Kong.

Stephen O’Reilly, Michelle Reilly and Edel Redmond, Dublin Airport

In Business Class, the Studio F.A. Porsche-designed fully-flat bed features the airline’s most generous bed surface yet. In Premium Economy, passengers can experience the airline’s award-winning seat, featuring more space, a full leg rest, and a private cabin for 28 passengers only. In Economy, the airline’s proprietary six-way headrest will provide full neck and head support to maximise comfort.

Cookery demonstration by Philip Hughes, Head Chef, Opium

Every seat onboard comes with the latest generation HD personal TV, with an extensive range of on-demand entertainment and in-flight wi-fi for all passengers. From Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific, along with its regional carrier Cathay Dragon, operates scheduled passenger flights to more than 190 destinations around the world.

Roie Mamane, Tom Scott, Cathal Teague, Tim Adams and Ronan Cannon, Trailfinders

