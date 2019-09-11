Cathay Pacific to Suspend Flights from Dublin from November

ITTN has learned that the Hong Kong based carrier, Cathay Pacific is planning to suspend all its direct flights from Dublin to Hong Kong. It is understood that the cancellations will take effect from November of this year and will last until March 2020.

Since inception the flights have enjoyed good load factors and carried more than 70,000 passengers in the first year of operation. The flights were operated by the new Airbus A350, in a three-class configuration.

The route was inaugurated on 3 June 2018.