Catherine Grennell-Whyte is Honoured by SIBA

At the SIBA (Swiss Irish Business Association) agm held at the Swiss Embassy in Ballsbridge, outgoing Chairperson Catherine Grennell-Whyte was honoured to receive Honorary Life Membership of the Association in recognition for her Trojan work over the years. Her courageous determination and energy contributed significantly to the phenomenal success of SIBA during past years. Catherine is succeeded as Chairman by Frank Murray of Piercom.