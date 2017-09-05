To celebrate the start of the new school term, Hastings Hotels is inviting parents to treat themselves to a great value overnight break in one of its six hotels across Northern Ireland from £55pps in September and October.
Each overnight stay includes full Irish breakfast the following morning and guests can choose from:
- £55pps – Everglades Hotel
- £65pps – Ballygally Castle
- £65pps – Stormont Hotel
- £65pps – Europa Hotel
- £75pps – Slieve Donard Resort & Spa
- £95pps – Culloden Estate & Spa
Terms and conditions apply. Subject to availability.
