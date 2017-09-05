Celebrate Back to School with Hastings Hotels

To celebrate the start of the new school term, Hastings Hotels is inviting parents to treat themselves to a great value overnight break in one of its six hotels across Northern Ireland from £55pps in September and October.

Each overnight stay includes full Irish breakfast the following morning and guests can choose from:

£55pps – Everglades Hotel

£65pps – Ballygally Castle

£65pps – Stormont Hotel

£65pps – Europa Hotel

£75pps – Slieve Donard Resort & Spa

£95pps – Culloden Estate & Spa

Terms and conditions apply. Subject to availability.