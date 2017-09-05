News

Celebrate Back to School with Hastings Hotels

Celebrate Back to School with Hastings Hotels

To celebrate the start of the new school term, Hastings Hotels is inviting parents to treat themselves to a great value overnight break in one of its six hotels across Northern Ireland from £55pps in September and October.

Each overnight stay includes full Irish breakfast the following morning and guests can choose from:

  • £55pps – Everglades Hotel
  • £65pps – Ballygally Castle
  • £65pps – Stormont Hotel
  • £65pps – Europa Hotel
  • £75pps – Slieve Donard Resort & Spa
  • £95pps – Culloden Estate & Spa

 

Terms and conditions apply. Subject to availability.

