Christmas in Spain is Celebrated in Dublin

Christmas in Spain at the Spanish-owned Rui Plaza Hotel in Dublin was the theme for the celebration of the festive season.

Tara Magee, Iberia, with Leila McCabe, TUI

Ruben Lopez, the recently arrived new Director for the Spanish Tourist Office, with the able assistance of Kathryn MacDonnell, Sara Rivero, Inma Bernabeu and Borja Bedoya, was on hand to ensure that all guests from trade and media were well looked after, with excellent tapas and plenty of Spanish wine to help it down.

Mary King, Worldchoice Ireland, and Lorraine Kenny, Ask Susan

Spain looks forward, after welcoming 1.8 million Irish visitors in 2019, to increasing to close to two million visitors in 2020.

Peter Friedrick, Hotelbeds, and Andrea Vukic, Click&Go

Andrea Holmes, Sunway; Lorraine Kenny, Ask Susan; Anita Kelly, Sunway; and Stephen Sands, Riviera Cruises

David Smith, TUI, and Dave O’Hagan, Donabate Travel

Ruben Lopez and Sara Rivero, Spanish Tourist Office, with Tony Bailie, Irish News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

