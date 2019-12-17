Christmas in Spain is Celebrated in Dublin

Christmas in Spain at the Spanish-owned Rui Plaza Hotel in Dublin was the theme for the celebration of the festive season.

Ruben Lopez, the recently arrived new Director for the Spanish Tourist Office, with the able assistance of Kathryn MacDonnell, Sara Rivero, Inma Bernabeu and Borja Bedoya, was on hand to ensure that all guests from trade and media were well looked after, with excellent tapas and plenty of Spanish wine to help it down.

Spain looks forward, after welcoming 1.8 million Irish visitors in 2019, to increasing to close to two million visitors in 2020.