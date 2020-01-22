News

Celebrate Dublin Airport’s 80th Birthday With Turkish Airlines

To celebrate Dublin Airport’s 80th anniversary, @Dublin Airport is giving its Twitter followers a chance to win return flights for two from Dublin to anywhere on the Turkish Airlines network. That’s a choice of 306 destinations in 122 countries with the airline that flies to more countries than any other.

From Mexico to Mumbai, the Seychelles to Mauritius, Dublin Airport is giving you a chance to ‘Widen Your World’ with this superb prize from Turkish Airlines.

Sample the best of Thai cuisine in Bangkok, climb a mountain in Cape Town, discover the natural beauty and fascinating history of Vietnam, swim in the sparkling waters of the Seychelles, or experience the many and varied contrasts of Tokyo.

To be in with a chance to win this fantastic prize make sure you are following @DublinAirport on Twitter and retweet one of the competition tweets with the hashtag #DUBTurkishAirlines #DUB80

For more on Turkish Airlines services and destinations, visit the airline’s website here.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The prize is two return Economy Class tickets to anywhere on Turkish Airlines network from Dublin Airport.
  2. All tickets are valid for one year effective from 27 January 2020.
  3. All dates requested are subject to availability and blackout periods and confirmation from Turkish Airlines.
  4. Travel dates must be requested a minimum of one month before intended travel dates.
  5. All taxes are included in the prize.
  6. Tickets are non-transferable, non-refundable, no cash equivalent is possible.
  7. Turkish Airlines is not responsible for any costs due to delay, cancellation or disruption of service or denied boarding compensation.
  8. Once tickets have been issued, the origin and destination cannot be changed. Any changes to flight time and/or date of travel will carry a change fee.
  9. Tickets have to be claimed by 15 December 2020.
  10. The competition is not open to employees of daa or Turkish Airlines.
  11. Entrants must live in either the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland and be over 18 years of age.
  12. Terms & Conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with Irish Law and subject to exclusive jurisdiction of the Irish Courts.
