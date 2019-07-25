News

Celebrating Historic First Test Match Between Ireland and England

To celebrate the historic first ever Test match between Ireland and England at Lords, which took place on 24 July, the Embassy of Ireland in London hosted a networking event for Cricket Ireland. The event was attended by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, as well as by former English cricketer Jeremy Snape and members of the Irish and British business communities.

Tourism Ireland supported the event, inviting influential British travel and sports journalists to attend.

Above are HE Adrian O Neill, Irish Ambassador to the UK; Ross McCollum, Chairman of Cricket Ireland; Tánaiste Simon Coveney; and Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland, at a networking event in the Embassy of Ireland in London. The bats have been signed by the entire Ireland squad.

