News

Celebrity Announces Galapagos Sailings for 2023

Celebrity Announces Galapagos Sailings for 2023

Celebrity Cruises has today announced its 2023 sailings around the stunning Galapagos Islands. From New Year’s Eve 2022, it will offer six in-depth itineraries and guests will also be able to choose from three ships — Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Xpedition or the 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration.

Celebrity Flora

Celebrity Flora – described as a ‘mega-yacht’ – will offer ‘Outer Loop’ and ‘Inner Loop’ itineraries. Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xploration will sail 7-night ‘Northern Loop’ and ‘Southern Loop’ itineraries. All cruises include twice-daily shore excursions led by Galapagos Natural Park naturalists, while the all-inclusive packages will also include locally sourced cuisine on menus created by Michelin-starred chefs.

Galapagos Tortoise (photo: Carlos Ojeda)

Each package also includes unlimited wifi, drinks and tips as well as hotel stays and flights between Ecuador and the islands.

Celebrity Cruises is also offering add-on packages allowing passengers to explore the likes of Quito, Lima and Machu Picchu.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Breaking News: Wales Takes First Steps Out of Lockdown

Fionn DavenportMarch 12, 2021
Read More

A Taste of Austria in Your Kitchen

Fionn DavenportMarch 12, 2021
Read More

Air New Zealand Resumes Quarantine-Free Flights to Sydney and Melbourne

Fionn DavenportMarch 12, 2021
Read More

Explore North Rhine-Westphalia’s Creative Urban Hubs on the New urbanana.de Website

Michael FloodMarch 12, 2021
Read More

Global Survey Indicates Fast Recovery of Tourism Industry

Fionn DavenportMarch 12, 2021
Read More

Club Travel New Travel Supplier for Cricket Ireland

Michael FloodMarch 12, 2021
Read More

Breaking News: Northern Ireland Executive Agrees Covid Support Scheme for Agents

Fionn DavenportMarch 12, 2021
Read More

ECTAA: Safe Travel Is Possible This Summer

Fionn DavenportMarch 12, 2021
Read More

A New-Look FCM Signals Game-Changing Tech Offering…And Wins Workplace Award

Fionn DavenportMarch 11, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn