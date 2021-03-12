Celebrity Announces Galapagos Sailings for 2023

Celebrity Cruises has today announced its 2023 sailings around the stunning Galapagos Islands. From New Year’s Eve 2022, it will offer six in-depth itineraries and guests will also be able to choose from three ships — Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Xpedition or the 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration.

Celebrity Flora – described as a ‘mega-yacht’ – will offer ‘Outer Loop’ and ‘Inner Loop’ itineraries. Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xploration will sail 7-night ‘Northern Loop’ and ‘Southern Loop’ itineraries. All cruises include twice-daily shore excursions led by Galapagos Natural Park naturalists, while the all-inclusive packages will also include locally sourced cuisine on menus created by Michelin-starred chefs.

Each package also includes unlimited wifi, drinks and tips as well as hotel stays and flights between Ecuador and the islands.

Celebrity Cruises is also offering add-on packages allowing passengers to explore the likes of Quito, Lima and Machu Picchu.