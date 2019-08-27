Celebrity Apex Offers Preview Sailing Next April

Celebrity Cruises’ second Edge-class vessel, Celebrity Apex, will sail four new itineraries next year from Rome and Barcelona, offering three 10- and 11-night Eastern Mediterranean cruises and a new 11-night Western Mediterranean cruise – and a four-night preview sailing ex-Southampton.

The cruises will follow the naming ceremony in Southampton and five sailings ex-UK to the Norwegian fjords and the northern coasts of Spain and Portugal. A new 10-night Capital Cities cruise will visit Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo and France for Paris.

Celebrity Apex also offers a four-night preview sailing ex-Southampton to Bruge and Amsterdam on 1 April 2020 from £1,222 per person sharing a balcony stateroom (interior and ocen view staterooms are booked out).