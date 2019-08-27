News

Celebrity Apex Offers Preview Sailing Next April

Celebrity Apex Offers Preview Sailing Next April

Celebrity Cruises’ second Edge-class vessel, Celebrity Apex, will sail four new itineraries next year from Rome and Barcelona, offering three 10- and 11-night Eastern Mediterranean cruises and a new 11-night Western Mediterranean cruise – and a four-night preview sailing ex-Southampton.

The cruises will follow the naming ceremony in Southampton and five sailings ex-UK to the Norwegian fjords and the northern coasts of Spain and Portugal. A new 10-night Capital Cities cruise will visit Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo and France for Paris.

Celebrity Apex also offers a four-night preview sailing ex-Southampton to Bruge and Amsterdam on 1 April 2020 from £1,222 per person sharing a balcony stateroom (interior and ocen view staterooms are booked out).

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Millions of Germans are Tuning into Ireland

Michael FloodAugust 27, 2019
Read More

Stay Connected with Air France’s Digital Services

Michael FloodAugust 27, 2019
Read More

Shannon Group Staff to Undertake Charity Cycle to Four Main Airports

Neil SteedmanAugust 26, 2019
Read More

British Airways BALPA Pilots to Strike in September

Neil SteedmanAugust 26, 2019
Read More

Air Canada Celebrates Aeroplan’s 35th Anniversary with Biggest Contest Ever

Neil SteedmanAugust 23, 2019
Read More

CLIA Cruise Conference for Dublin in November

Michael FloodAugust 22, 2019
Read More

Mary Denton Appointed CEO of Sunway Holidays

Michael FloodAugust 22, 2019
Read More

Emirates Holidays Seeks Sales Executive for Ireland

Michael FloodAugust 22, 2019
Read More

Amazing Thailand – Panviman Resort, Koh Phangan

Michael FloodAugust 22, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland