Celebrity Cruises Announces 2021 Alaska, Canada, Hawaii & Repositioning Sailings On Hold

In light of the Canadian government’s recent decision to close all ports until February 2022, Celebrity Cruises has announced a hold on its 2021 Alaska, Canada, Hawaii & Repositioning sailings.

In a statement released today, February 15, the company said, “we are working to determine if it may be possible to operate these sailings without a call to a foreign port. However, until a decision has been reached, these sailings will remain closed, but your client’s reservation will continue to be valid. We apologise for the inconvenience this causes as we value your client’s holiday time and want to ensure they have the best holiday experience in each destination.”

At this time, we would like to offer your clients the opportunity to keep their reservation until a final decision on the status of their sailing can be made or be re-accommodated on another Celebrity Cruise holiday in 2022. Provided below, please find compensation options for guests who have no previously cancelled under our “Cruise with Confidence” policy.

1. Lift & Shift

Your clients will have the option of keeping their cruise holiday plans to the same destination and rescheduling for next year, on the same ship, for a sailing within one week of their originally scheduled departure. If your clients were booked on a Celebrity Cruises’ Alaska or Canadian Rockies Cruisetour, they may also move to the same tour next year, based on availability. Contact us and we’ll lift and shift the reservation at the same rate including any promotion currently on the booking. A useful Lift & Shift Tool is available here.

2. 125% Future Cruise Credit

Your clients can choose to receive a 125% FCC valid for use by 30 April 2022 on sailings departing on or before 30 September 2022. The value of the FCC will be calculated based on the amounts paid toward their cruise and processed by 16 April 2021 via email. Cruise taxes and fees would then be refunded separately to their original form of payment within 30 days of cancellation. Please contact us to request an FCC.

3. Refund

To request a 100% refund on your client’s behalf, submit the request via this link. Refunds will be received at least 30 days after the request is submitted, cruise taxes and fees will be refunded separately. Please note, if your clients had already cancelled their sailing by taking advantage of our Cruise with Confidence programme and rebooked on a sailing that has now been placed on hold, they will not be eligible to cancel for a refund, however, their FCC can be reinstated.

Guests with refundable air travel and hotel booked through Celebrity Cruises will be refunded automatically. You will not need to call us to initiate the process. Guests with independent air arrangements need to contact their air carriers directly to make all required cancellations.

Should your clients choose to cancel their reservation and have pre-booked any shore excursions, beverage, internet, specialty dining or other onboard packages, with us, they will receive 100% refund for these items. These charges will automatically be refunded in full to their original method of payment and will display as a separate transaction. Guests with independent shore excursion arrangements should contact their tour operators as soon as possible.

Please be advised your commission earnings will be protected on both cancelled, paid in full, reservations and the future booking where the correlating FCC is redeemed as well as any booking rescheduled for the following year.

First and always, please take care of yourselves and your family. We thank you for your continued support and patience through this challenging time. The safety and well-being of your clients is our highest priority. We look forward to welcoming them aboard soon for an amazing Celebrity Cruise holiday.