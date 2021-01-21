Celebrity Cruises Announces 2022-23 Caribbean Programme

Celebrity Cruises will base eight ships in the Caribbean for the winter 2022-23 season, including its Edge-series vessels, Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge.

Also headed for the Caribbean are Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Summit – all recently ‘revolutionised’ with redesigned accommodations, restaurants and bars – as well as Celebrity Constellation and Celebrity Reflection.

They will sail from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa or San Juan in Puerto Rico on a series of four- to 11-night island itineraries, with seven-night itineraries, and a Panama Canal crossing also available.

The Edge Series

Celebrity Apex will sail round-trip from Terminal 25 at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on rotating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. From mid-November 2022 to mid-April 2023, guests can either soak up the sun in Puerto Rico, Tortola, St. Maarten, The Bahamas and St. Kitts and Nevis; or indulge their island dreams in Key West, Florida, Belize and Grand Cayman.

Celebrity Edge will sail from Fort Lauderdale on a 10-night Ultimate Southern Caribbean itinerary, visiting St. Maarten, St. Lucia, St. Johns, Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis; an 11-night Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao itinerary; and an 11-night Panama Canal and Southern Caribbean itinerary. Panama Canal sailings offer the unique experience of going through the famed locks to the vast reservoir of Gatun Lake and back.

Traveling in ‘Celebrity Revolution’ Style

Showing off their new and stylish “revolutionised” look, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Summit offer reimagined spaces and redesigned accommodations, restaurants and bars as they sail the regions crystal clear waters and visit a variety of intriguing islands and pristine beaches.

Now sailing year-round from Fort Lauderdale for the entire 2022-2023 Caribbean season, Celebrity Equinox offers 9-night winter itineraries through the Southern Caribbean, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbados and St. Lucia.

For the first time, Celebrity Millennium sails roundtrip from San Juan on three different unique weeklong Southern Caribbean voyages visiting a range of islands including Aruba, Barbados, Curacao, Antigua, Grenada, Bonaire and Dominica.

Celebrity Silhouette will sail from Miami on a rotating schedule of short and long island sailings. Her 10-night itinerary visits popular islands in the Eastern Caribbean; while her four-night getaway to Key West and the Bahamas provides guests a taste of island life.

Celebrity Summit will sail three different short Caribbean itineraries, offering four- and five-night “quick escapes” to Key West and the Bahamas; Key West and Mexico; or Grand Cayman and Mexico.

Additional Sailings

The intimately luxurious Celebrity Constellation sailing roundtrip from Tampa, Florida on a 10-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary; and an 11-night Ultimate Caribbean and The Americas itinerary, visiting Grand Cayman, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Mexico with some sailings featuring an overnight stay in Cartagena, Colombia so guests can experience this dynamic city’s nightlife like a local;

And the award-winning Celebrity Reflection treating guests to two different week-long itineraries to either Mexico, Jamaica and Grand Cayman or the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Health and Safety

Celebrity Cruises is applying the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to ensure the highest standards of healthy travel are in place on all of its sailings.