Celebrity Cruises Announces First-at-Sea Collaboration with F45

With its high-intensity sessions and celebrity fans, F45 has taken the fitness world by storm. Now, in a first-at-sea, the fitness network has teamed up with Celebrity Cruises to provide its unique 45-minute workouts in an expanded Fitness Centre onboard Celebrity Apex, while other fitness class options include Hot Yoga, Pulse Barre and Peleton.

After a gym session, guests can relax at The Spa, only available on Edge-series ships and featuring the Sea Thermal Suite that comprises eight distinct experiences.

Guests in Suite Class will have exclusive access to The Retreat, which includes The Retreat Lounge and The Retreat Sundeck, and Luminae at The Retreat. Created with the help of designer Kelly Hoppen, The Retreat Sundeck will provide an open-air hideaway with the feel of a high-end resort, where guests will be able to unwind on plush loungers, sip cocktails, and savour refreshing treats. At The Retreat Lounge, Hoppen has designed a warm and sophisticated atmosphere, making it an ideal escape for guests to cool down after a day spent on The Retreat Sundeck.

Clients wanting to experience this first-at-sea F45 partnership can choose Celebrity Apex’s 10-night cruise. Prices start from £1,499 per person sharing an Oceanview Stateroom and the cruise includes an overnight stay in Oslo. Departing from Southampton on 23 April, the cruise calls at Bruges (Zeebrugge, Belgium), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Berlin (Warnemunde, Germany), Copenhagen (Denmark), Oslo (Norway), and Paris (Le Havre, France) before returning to Southampton.