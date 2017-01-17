News

Celebrity Cruises Annual Travel Agent Appreciation Awards

Celebrity Cruises recently held its third annual Travel Agent Appreciation Awards. The awards celebrate and reward travel agents and trade partners from across the UK and Ireland for their support and efforts throughout 2016.

Above is Sandra Corkin of the winner of Top Travel Agency Northern Ireland 2016, Oasis Travel, with Claire Stirrup, Director of Sales, Celebrity Cruises; Gavin Smith, Senior Vice President, Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises; Dondra Ritzenthaler, Senior Vice Presdent, Sales & Trade Support & Services, Celebrity Cruises; and Jo Rzymowska, Vice President and Managing Director, UK & Ireland and Asia, Celebrity Cruises.

The award ceremony was held at The Hospital Club, London. Over 50 trade partners attended and a total of 11 awards were presented at the event to those who have demonstrated excellent support and performance for Celebrity Cruises over the last year. The awards were hosted by Dondra Ritzenthaler and Jo Rzymowska.

Claire Stirrup said: “The Travel Agent Appreciation Awards continue to go from strength to strength and are a fantastic platform for us to reward our agent partners for their exceptional hard work and ongoing commitment to supporting our business. It was a tough decision picking the winners this year and on behalf of the Celebrity Cruises team I would like to say a huge thank you to all of our trade partners. Congratulations to all of our winners, we look forward to continuing to work with them and all our agent partners to deliver even more excellent results in 2017 and beyond.”

Claire Stirrup, director of sales (Celebrity Cruises), Gavin Smith, senior vice president (Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises & Azamara Club Cruises), Clare Boinette (Travel Counsellors), Dondra Ritzenthaler, SVP of sales & trade support & services (Celebrity Cruises) and Jo Rzymowska, vice president & managing director, UK & Ireland and Asia (Celebrity Cruises).

The Irish winners at the Celebrity Cruises Travel Agent Appreciation Awards were:

  • Top Consortia Ireland 2016 – Worldchoice Ireland
  • Top Travel Agency Northern Ireland 2016 – Oasis Travel
  • Top Travel Agency Ireland 2016 – Travel Counsellors Ireland

    Claire Stirrup, director of sales (Celebrity Cruises), Gavin Smith, senior vice president (Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises & Azamara Club Cruises), Carolanne O'Neill (Worldchoice Ireland), Dondra Ritzenthaler, SVP of sales & trade support & services (Celebrity Cruises) and Jo Rzymowska, vice president & managing director, UK & Ireland and Asia (Celebrity Cruises).

