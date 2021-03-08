News

Celebrity Cruises Celebrates International Women’s Day With All-Female Crew

Celebrity Cruises Celebrates International Women’s Day With All-Female Crew

On 8th March 2020, Celebrity Cruises set sail with the first ever all-female bridge and onboard leadership team and made history. Now, on International Women’s Day 2021, one year after their glass ceiling-shattering achievement, the women behind this maritime first are reuniting to reflect on the historic sailing, discuss the challenging year that followed, share their stories of joy and heartbreak and why it’s more important than ever to #choosetochallenge.

In a sign of the times, the team will gather virtually, coming together from homes across the globe and even directly from onboard Celebrity Edge stationed in the Bahamas. Powerful voices contributing to this unique, industry-leading conversation include Captain Kate McCue, the first American female cruise ship captain, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, the first female President & CEO of Celebrity Cruises, and Chief Officer Rachel Arnold, from Bristol, UK.

They will be joined by; 2nd Officer Elizabeth Marami (Kenya); Chief Security Officer Mor “Mia” Segev (Israel); Hotel Director Niina Huataniemi; Assistant Hotel Director Milana Dortangs; Guest Relations Director Julie Sherrington (UK); and Cruise Director Sue Denning (UK).

“Making history with these women was quite extraordinary for our industry and an honour for me. It was a dream come true for all of us,” said Celebrity Cruises’ President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

“Our mantra has been to use this time away from the water to come back stronger than ever and reuniting these incredible trailblazers is a sign of that. Together, we will continue to sail beyond conventional thinking and wisdom into a new world of opportunity.”

Around the world, only 2% of mariners are women. Celebrity Cruises catalysed the maritime industry, leading it into a more diverse future and growing the number of women on their bridge teams from 3% to 28%, ultimately, making 2020’s historic WOMANned sailing onboard the award-winning Celebrity Edge possible. Now, as the company prepares to return to service this year, it is looking again to set new standards across the seven seas.

Join the conversation with these incredible leaders on International Women’s Day by tuning into Celebrity Cruises’ Facebook Watch Party at 5pm (GMT) on Monday 8th March, 2021. During the airing of the conversation, Captain Kate will take over Celebrity Cruises’ channels to take specific questions from the public and offer additional commentary.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is an experienced travel expert with over 35 years' experience of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

State Aid: European Commission Approves Irish ‘Umbrella’ Scheme to Aid Tourism Sector

Fionn DavenportMarch 8, 2021
Read More

ECTAA Calls For Accelerated Investigations into Airline Cancellation Practices

Fionn DavenportMarch 8, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean: Optimistic About 2021, but 2022 Will Be a Bonanza

Fionn DavenportMarch 8, 2021
Read More

ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021 – Send in Your Pics!

Fionn DavenportMarch 8, 2021
Read More

Stena Line to Double Female Management by 2022

Fionn DavenportMarch 8, 2021
Read More

Destination Canaries: Reactivating the Economy of the Islands

Fionn DavenportMarch 8, 2021
Read More

Virgin Atlantic to Rename Two Planes After ‘Iconic’ Women

Fionn DavenportMarch 8, 2021
Read More

Grace Period Before Mandatory Quarantine Goes Into Effect

Fionn DavenportMarch 8, 2021
Read More

ITTN Speaks to Canary Islands’ Tourism Minister

Fionn DavenportMarch 5, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn