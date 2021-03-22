Celebrity Cruises Comeback a ‘Significant Moment’ for Company

Celebrity Cruises’ return to cruising has been labelled a ‘significant moment’ and the ‘measured beginning of the end’ of ‘a uniquely challenging time,’ according the company’s CEO. Celebrity Cruises will resume sailing from St Maarten on June 5 aboard the refurbished Celebrity Millennium.

Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said, “Returning to the Caribbean after more than a year away is such a significant moment for us. It marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone. We have been in constant contact with the leadership of St. Maarten these past months to support each other and share learnings and best practices. That we’re able to offer people the opportunity to safely holiday onboard the revolutionised Celebrity Millennium, is incredible, and that we will sail from the magical island of St. Maarten is very special. I am forever grateful for the support and collaboration of the St. Maarten Government.”

As well as brand new staterooms, freshly appointed restaurants and lounges and a redesigned spa, the newly refitted ship features the all-exclusive The Retreat, where guests can enjoy a private sundeck and redesigned lounge offering complimentary beverages, gourmet bites, live entertainment, and around-the-clock butler and concierge service.

Seven-night itineraries will go on sale from Wednesday, March 25, for cruises departing through August 2021. The ship will sail with vaccinated crew and will be available to vaccinated adult guests and children under the age of 18 with a negative test result within 72 hours of embarkation.