Celebrity Cruises Confirms Global Leadership Appointments

Celebrity Cruises has confirmed senior leadership appointments aligned under three newly defined regions. The appointments are effective immediately and will report into President and Chief Executive Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, as part of the new single-branded global structure.

Jo Rzymowska, currently Vice President and Managing Director of Celebrity Cruises UK & Ireland and Asia, has successfully led the UK and Ireland territory for six years and the region has been trusted with the exciting launch of the new Edge-class ship, Celebrity Apex, in March. With EMEA becoming single branded, the European markets will now be added to the UK and Ireland market to become one region led by Jo.

With EMEA joining the UK and Ireland under Jo’s leadership, Australia and APAC have been realigned and Susan Bonner will rejoin the team as Vice President and Managing Director, Australia, NZ and APAC. Susan is working to build the new team in the region with the support of Apple Woo, who has been promoted to Director of Asia.

The Americas, comprising the USA, Canada, Mexico and South America, will be managed and led by Dondra Ritzenthaler, Senior Vice President Celebrity Sales, and Keith Lane, Vice President Field Sales Celebrity. Mexico and South America will have a dedicated Director reporting into Keith.