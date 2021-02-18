Celebrity Cruises Debuts Digital Selling Guide for Agents

Celebrity Cruises has launched its first-ever digital selling guide, the first in a series of digital initiatives designed to support agents and keep them updated about developments at the brand.

The company say the guide will serve as an ‘online encyclopaedia’ for agents, helping the trade to sell Celebrity’s 2022-23 cruises as well featuring selling tips, videos and interactive links to other tools including flyers and digital brochures.

Celebrity also launched a new Power Up Points scheme where agents can earn Celebrity reward points through sales and by connecting with the brand through social media and interactive activities.