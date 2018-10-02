News

Celebrity Cruises Has the Edge

The trendy and newly opened Ivy Restaurant on Dublin’s Dawson Street was the venue for an in-depth briefing to top cruise travel agents by the Celebrity Cruises team led by Jo Rzymowska with Michael English and Valerie Murphy.

Jo articulated how Irish travel agents are most important to Celebrity: “We need to get more passengers into cruising by getting agents to talk to guests who really appreciate the finer things in life.”

Jo Rzymowsk, Celebrity Cruises, briefs the trade in Dublin

Celebrity Edge will be the most modern and newest ship to join the fleet next year. She will be followed by sister ship Celebrity Apex in 2020, followed by similar, yet to be named, new ships in 2021, 2022 and 2024. Celebrity Apex will sail from Southampton in 2020.

Michael English, Celebrity Cruises

The home basing of Celebrity Eclipse in Dublin Port for a short season this year was deemed successful. Based on this, plans are under consideration to base Celebrity Reflection for a longer period in Dublin in 2019. This would continue the growth of the brand in Ireland.

The existing fleet is not being neglected, with upgrades to Millennium Class ships also planned, with up to US$500 million earmarked for a range of innovative upgrades.

So it looks look as if Celebrity Cruises is set to sail beyond borders.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

