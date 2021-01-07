Celebrity Cruises is offering exclusive airfares of €99 per person

Between 7th January 2021 and 1st March 2021, Celebrity Cruises is offering exclusive savings on airfares, with prices starting from €99 per person.

Available on selected sailings and gateways from 1st July 2021 to 31st December 2021, the offer includes airfares to Europe from #99 per person, and exclusive savings of €165 per person on flights to the Caribbean and Alaska.

The offer builds on the ‘everything taken care of’ reputation that Celebrity Cruises has become synonymous with and comes in addition to the brand’s ‘Always Included’ approach.

‘Always Included’ is at the heart of how the brand operates and is the new standard rate for the luxurious experience offered on Celebrity’s award-winning ships and includes:

● Unlimited Drinks – Classic cocktails, wines by the glass, beer, sodas, specialty coffees and teas, juices and bottled water can be fully enjoyed without worrying about the tab.

● Unlimited WiFi – Free, always-on connection to social media, email and the web, allows guests to surf the net to their heart’s desire.

● Daily Tips – Tips are taken care of allowing guests to relax and enjoy the warm service delivered by Celebrity’s exceptional crew, knowing that the crew behind the superior service are also being taken care of.

For guests who want even more luxurious simplicity, Celebrity is offering the option to upgrade to one of two packages:

● ELEVATE takes the package to new heights with unlimited premium drinks and adds shore excursions up to $200 per person.

● INDULGE includes everything in the ELEVATE package and adds to it with unlimited streaming Wi-Fi and up to an additional $200 per person in onboard credit to spend almost any way desired.

All guests in The Retreat – Celebrity’s unparalleled holiday concept featuring stunning all-suite accommodations and all-exclusive experiences including a private restaurant, lounge and sundeck, and a dedicated team of butlers and concierge staff – will receive the same amenities as the INDULGE package at no additional charge.

To support the launch of ‘Always Included’, Celebrity Cruises has launched a whole range of training material and collateral created for travel partners as well as a toolkit, available on Celebrity Central that includes a host of useful tools such as Value Guides, FAQs, videos, social-ready content and much more.

What’s more, until 28 February 2021, travel partners can earn up to €24 per booking made on Balcony staterooms and above with Celebrity Rewards!

Travel agents can also visit www.celebritycentral.co.uk for more information. For more information on all Celebrity Cruises.