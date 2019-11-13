Celebrity Cruises Launches ‘Sail Your Way’ to the Trade

Celebrity Cruises has launched ‘Sail Your Way’ – a new always-on campaign that lets guests select from a choice of onboard benefits to personalise their cruise experience. Launching on 19 November in line with WAVE, ‘Sail Your Way’ is hailed as the company’s most flexible campaign to date.

‘Sail Your Way’ has been designed in response to feedback from guests who have asked for more flexibility when choosing their cruise holiday. Guests are now able to select the perks they want to create their perfect holiday from a choice of onboard credit, drinks packages, WiFi, and gratuities.

For the first time, the three packages are available to all guests from Inside to AquaClass staterooms: ‘Sail All Included’ (inclusive of all four perks), ‘Sail Plus’ (inclusive of two perks), and ‘Sail’ (a fare-only package with no perks included):

1) ‘SAIL ALL INCLUDED’ – Offering the greatest convenience when onboard, all four perks (premium drinks packages, gratuities, unlimited WiFi, and US$300 to spend onboard) are added when guests select the ‘Sail All Included’ package. Suite Class guests automatically receive this package as standard.

2) ‘SAIL PLUS’ – Guests can add two perks to their booking when they select the ‘Sail Plus’ option, choosing from classic drinks packages, gratuities, unlimited WiFi, or US$300 to spend onboard.

3) ‘SAIL’ – The lowest available fare with no extras, ‘Sail’ offers great value and the flexibility to build out what customers want from their holiday while onboard.

What is more, between 19 November and 3 March, all additional guests (3,4,5) receive a 50% saving on the cruise fare.

Jo Rzymowska, Vice President and Managing Director, UK & Ireland and Asia, Celebrity Cruises, said: “’Sail Your Way’ gives guests the ultimate choice, flexibility and value when booking their holiday. We have listened to guest feedback and decided to give them the power of choice to curate and personalise their perfect holiday. We have also extended this offer to Inside staterooms, previously only available to Ocean View and above, to ensure this is truly inclusive.

“We are particularly proud of our ‘Sail All Included’ package as it reflects the touches of modern luxury that are at the very heart of our brand. We are confident that this truly luxurious offering will become a popular selling tool for agents, as we know that guests love the convenience of having everything looked after from the moment they step aboard. Plus, with US$300 onboard spending included, it sets you up to have a holiday packed full of wonderful experiences!”

Celebrity Cruises will support the launch with a range of training assets and collateral created for travel partners. Everything from a new selling guide, toolkit collection, social assets, and even dedicated flyers for home workers and call centres, will be available on Celebrity Central. The cruise line worked with trade partners to identify the assets they find most useful for new campaigns and announcements, with video content heroed as extremely popular. As such, a dedicated ‘Sail Your Way’ video will also be available for agents, highlighting the key offers and benefits for guests.

A new module on Celebrity Passport will also be introduced to encourage partners to learn about the new pricing structure, with webinars and Facebook Live sessions also available.