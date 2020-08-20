Celebrity Cruises new Book now Bonus

Celebrity Cruises’ Book Now Bonus offers guests dreaming of a luxury escape even more value and flexibility for their holiday. Launching on 20th August and running all the way through to 15th September, guests can take advantage of a complimentary classic drinks package with the standard ‘Price Only’ option.

Caribbean Dreaming

Guests looking to escape to the Caribbean sunshine can enjoy the magical 6-night Bahamas, Grand Cayman & Mexico Cruise sailing onboard the newly revolutionised Celebrity Equinox. Departing July 18th, 2021 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this incredible sailing calls at Nassau (Bahamas), George Town (Grand Cayman) and Cozumel (Mexico), before returning to Fort Lauderdale.

Prices start from €879 per person for an Oceanview stateroom booked on Price Only including a complimentary classic drinks package, based on two people sharing. Furthermore, additional guests beyond the first two in the stateroom are entitled to great savings on their cruise fare!

Those booking Inside and Oceanview staterooms will receive €200 per person, Balcony, Concierge and AquaClass will receive €300 per person. Suite Class guests will receive €800 per person saving on the price of their cruise.

Mediterranean Sun

Or for those wanting to explore the magical Mediterranean, then they can with this incredible 14-night Spain & Italian Mediterranean sailing onboard Celebrity Silhouette. This cruise departs July 31st, 2021, and visits Malaga (Spain), Cagliari (Sardinia), Naples (Italy), Rome (Italy), Florence/Pisa (Italy), Provence (France), Gibraltar (UK), before returning to Southampton. Prices for this sailing start at €3,557 per person for an Oceanview stateroom booked on Price Only.

Modern Luxury

Following stunning modernisations from a $500-million fleet-wide investment, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Silhouette offer guests the chance to experience luxurious new upgrades. These include The Retreat Lounge, The Retreat Sundeck, and dining at Luminae at The Retreat, exclusively for suite class guests, as well as a host of new and upgraded features to provide all guests with memory-making modern luxury holidays.

Guests can feel safe in the knowledge that any Celebrity Cruises’ booking made during the Book Now Bonus offer will be protected by the brand’s Cruise with Confidence policy, which allows cancellations to be made up to 48 hours prior to sailing. Any cancelling guests will receive a full credit of the cruise fare for a future cruise, allowing flexibility and freedom to travel.