Celebrity Cruises Offers Extensive Collection of No-Fly Holidays to Europe in 2022

Showcasing her brand-new look, revolutionised Celebrity Silhouette will sail an array of exciting European itineraries as she returns to Southampton for Summer 2022. With sailings to the jaw-dropping landscapes of the Norwegian Fjords, sandy beaches of the Mediterranean and culturally enriching European capital cities, there’s an escape to suit every traveller.

CULINARY ADVENTURE

For guests wanting to take a tour of some of the best culinary and architecturally famous cities Europe has to offer, Silhouette kicks off her European tour in style with a 9-night cruise to Spain, Portugal and France on 21st April 2022. Vigo offers guests a chance to dine like a local on fresh seafood, Porto’s famous skyline provides the perfect backdrop to savour some locally-produced port and La Coruna’s cobbled lanes showcase some of the most beautiful gothic churches on the Iberian Peninsula. Bilbao is the gateway to the famous Rioja wine region and final visit in Bordeaux offers oenophiles an incredible 7,000 winemakers to explore in the world’s largest wine-making region.

Prices start at £1,499pp for an Oceanview stateroom, based on two people sharing. And now with the introduction of Always Included℠, every Celebrity Cruises holiday includes drinks, tips and Wi-Fi.

MAJESTIC FJORDS

Dreaming of panoramic fjords and story-book cities? Silhouette heads north with a 7-night Norwegian Fjords cruise on 7th May 2022. Explore the traditional architecture of Bergen, sea-kayak around Ålesund’s archipelago, visit the famous Geiranger fjords by rib boat and discover the culinary delights Stavanger has to offer.

Prices start at £1,299pp for an oceanview stateroom, based on two people sharing.

IMMERSIVE BALTIC CULTURE

Later in the season, Celebrity Silhouette offers three sailings to Scandinavia and Russia. The collection of Northern European cities on this cruise, such as Copenhagen, Stockholm and Tallinn, provide architectural marvels and picturesque landscapes. An overnight stay in St. Petersburg gives guests plenty of time to explore the regal palaces and some of the world’s greatest works of art.

Sailing on 14th May 2022, this 12-night sailings starts at £2,249pp for an Oceanview stateroom, based on two people sharing. For guests looking to treat themselves further, accommodation in The Retreat, Celebrity’s all-suite sanctuary, start at £5,349pp based on two people sharing. Guests staying in The Retreat benefit from the Always Included upgrade to Indulge, with premium drinks, streaming Wi-Fi, and onboard credit to spend as desired.

Wifi, Drinks & Tips Included

Because Celebrity believes holidays should be effortless from the start, Wi-Fi, drinks and tips are now Always Included in every Celebrity cruise purchase, bringing that wonderful feeling of ‘everything is taken care of’ to life. In addition, the line’s Cruise with Confidence programme provides flexible cancellations and best price guarantees.

Following a stunning modernisation from a $500-million fleet-wide investment, newly Revolutionised Celebrity Silhouette offers guests the chance to experience luxurious state-of-the-art upgrades. These include The Retreat Lounge, The Retreat Sundeck, and dining at Luminae at The Retreat, exclusively for suite class guests, as well as a host of new and upgraded features to provide all guests with memory-making luxury holidays.