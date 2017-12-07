Celebrity Cruises Opens Bookings for Caribbean in 2019

The new Celebrity Cruises 2019-2020 sailings in the Caribbean are open to book from today, Thursday 7th December 2017. With six ships in the region – Edge, Equinox, Infinity, Reflection, Silhouette, and Summit – there are more opportunities to explore the Caribbean than ever before, with 25 destinations in 19 countries, more than 245 extended port visits, and one-of-a-kind Uniquely Celebrity tours.

Celebrity Edge

Celebrity Edge, with its innovative outward-facing design, will again offer seven-night Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries, including Tortola, St Maarten, Grand Cayman, Key West, and more. Guests who can’t decide which side of the Caribbean to sail can book both itineraries back-to-back.

Celebrity Equinox

Fresh from her multi-million-dollar refurbishment, Celebrity Equinox will sail from Fort Lauderdale beginning summer 2019 to destinations including Punta Cana, St Thomas, Grand Cayman, and more.

Celebrity Infinity

Celebrity Infinity will continue to offer four- and five-night sailings from Fort Lauderdale, with alternating visits to Key West and Cozumel, and Key West and Nassau.

Celebrity Reflection

Celebrity Reflection will return to the Caribbean in 2019, offering 10- and 11-night Ultimate Caribbean sailings, visiting a wide range of tropical destinations such as Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia, Aruba, Curacao, Costa Rica, Panama, Mexico, and more.

Celebrity Silhouette

Celebrity Silhouette will again offer nine- and 12-night Southern Caribbean sailings from Fort Lauderdale. The ship’s nine-night itinerary visits Grand Cayman, Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao and is designed specifically to give guests a longer getaway while only being onboard for five work days, while the 12-night sailing visits some of the Lesser Antilles’ most spectacular islands, including St Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, and more.

Celebrity Summit

Celebrity Summit will return to the Caribbean with a new makeover, including completely redesigned staterooms, and offer New England and Bermuda together on either a 10- or 11-night sailing, with visits to Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine, as well as Boston. A one-of-a-kind 11-night holiday includes an overnight stay in Boston for the Fourth of July and an overnight stay in Halifax to Celebrate Canada’s birthday. The ship’s seven-night Southern Caribbean sailings departing roundtrip from San Juan will visit – for her first time – Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao; while the seven-night Bermuda getaways give guests three days and two nights to completely immerse themselves in the island.