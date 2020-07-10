Celebrity Cruises Sweeps Wine Spectator Restaurant Wine List Awards

Celebrity Cruises’ one-of-a-kind wine program has been recognised, once again, in the Wine Spectator 2020 Restaurant Wine List Awards. 10 of 12 prestigious honours in the cruise category were awarded to Celebrity for its unique wine lists that are featured in each main restaurant. The publication’s “Award of Excellence,” is given for “wine lists that offer a well-chosen selection of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.” This is the second year that cruise lines have been included in the awards, which have honoured the world’s best wine lists since 1981.

“To be chosen by Wine Spectator for ten of the highest honours in the cruise category, for the second consecutive year, is exciting and reconfirms our commitment to develop a wine programme that represents quality, innovation and an unmatched variety in the cruise industry,” said Chanelle Duarte, Beverage Consultant, Celebrity Cruises. “It’s an honour to receive these prestigious awards and to be recognised for having a serious wine program.”

On average, Celebrity’s main restaurants have over 400 wines available, and they are presented as an extensive global collection of fine wines carefully selected to match both the modern luxury brand’s globally influenced blend of classic and contemporary cuisine and the diverse destinations it visits across the seven continents of the world. Each of Celebrity’s onboard specialty restaurants also have their own unique wine lists, created with the style of the dining menu in mind.

More on Celebrity’s award-winning wine experiences:

Designed to please the wide range of Celebrity’s guests, from the novice wine drinker to the most ardent enthusiast, the upscale main restaurant wine lists are presented in a progressive format, where the wines are grouped by unique flavour profiles.

In building the list, each wine was carefully reviewed by Celebrity’s team of wine professionals and rated based on its unique characteristics. Categories contain wines with similar flavour profiles to help better define a wine in terms of what matters most, its taste. Wines are listed in sequence, starting with wines that are mild to wines that are more powerful, ending with wines on the sweeter side. Wine-savvy guests enjoy more technical language and descriptors included in the list, and guests who are still learning about wine have an opportunity to become more educated and comfortable with the topic.

Celebrity Cruises’ team of expertly trained sommeliers prides itself on enhancing guests’ wine experience. Each sommelier goes through extensive trainings on wine fundamentals, including viticulture, wine making and food and wine pairing; regional knowledge, wine laws and regional terroir; tasting skills; storytelling, which helps sommeliers bring wines to life by painting a picture of its producer, grape varietal, region or even the origin of its label; and future trends.

Celebrity offers a variety of onboard activities and experiences that immerse guests in wine education and enjoyment. These include Riedel comparative wine glass workshops, wine and food pairing events, wine tastings and more.