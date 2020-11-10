Celebrity Cruises Unveils New Luxury Brand Approach: “Aways Included”

Holidays should be effortless from the start. That’s why Celebrity Cruises has announced a new approach to cruising called ‘Always Included,’ putting an end to confusing promotions, complicated add-ons and limited time offers. Starting Tuesday, 17th November, every Celebrity Cruises holiday will include Wi-Fi, drinks and tips, simplifying the luxury holiday experience.

“Everything we do at Celebrity is driven by the desire to redefine what today’s luxury looks and feels like, with experiences modern travellers want. With the launch of our Edge Series ships, Celebrity Edge and her brand-new sister ship Celebrity Apex, we tapped into a powerful ‘New Luxury’ culture – relevant, relaxed, design-focused and inclusive,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “Today, nothing is more luxurious than when things are extra simple and extra special. We wanted to bring that big wonderful feeling of ‘everything is taken care of’ to life for our guests.”

“After this challenging year, ease and peace of mind have become even more invaluable commodities,” said Peter Giorgi, vice president and chief marketing officer of Celebrity Cruises. “People want to spend more time being inspired, not getting lost in a myriad of booking options. Our new ‘Always Included’ approach makes the purchase process simple and incredible – one decision and the wonder of a Celebrity cruise awaits.”

“Always Included” becomes the new standard rate for the luxurious experience offered on Celebrity’s award-winning ships and includes:

– Unlimited Drinks – Classic cocktails, wines by the glass, beer, sodas, specialty coffees and teas, juices and bottled water can be fully enjoyed without worrying about the tab.

– Unlimited WiFi – Free, always-on connection to social media, email and the web, allows guests to surf the net to their heart’s desire.

– Daily Gratuities – Tips are taken care of allowing guests to relax and enjoy the warm service delivered by Celebrity’s exceptional crew, knowing that the crew behind the superior service are also being taken care of.

For guests who want even more luxurious simplicity, Celebrity is offering the option to upgrade to one of two packages:

– ELEVATE takes the package to new heights with unlimited premium drinks and adds shore excursions up to $400 per person.

– INDULGE includes everything in the ELEVATE package and adds to it with unlimited streaming Wi-Fi and up to $200 per person in onboard credit to spend almost any way desired.

All guests in The Retreat – Celebrity’s unparalleled holiday concept featuring stunning all-suite accommodations and all-exclusive experiences including a private restaurant, lounge and sundeck, and a dedicated team of butlers and concierge staff – will receive the same amenities as the INDULGE package at no additional charge.

To support the launch of ‘Always Included’, Celebrity Cruises will launch a whole range of training assets and collateral created for travel partners. One key element of this training will be a series of webinars, including an evening series for those working from home or those with families, as well as a toolkit, available on Celebrity Central that will include a host of useful tools such as flyers, FAQs and videos, as well as personalised training and meetings delivered by sales team members.

The new approach will also see a change to the Celebrity Rewards programme through to the end of February, doubling the current points when selling balcony accommodation and above.

“Always Included” is the latest in a series of innovations available on Celebrity ships, including the recent transformation of the traditional cruise industry safety drill into a more personal digital experience, called Muster 2.0, that can be accessed by guests from any smart device or on a stateroom TV and completed at the guest’s leisure prior to the ship’s departure, providing more time to relax and ease into a wonderful getaway.

“Always Included” is available for all new bookings on any of Celebrity’s cruise offerings, excluding Galapagos holidays. As part of its new approach, Celebrity has also re-invented its loyalty program to offer Captain’s Club members new perks and special onboard experiences.

Travel agents can also visit www.celebritycentral.co.uk for more information. For more information on all Celebrity Cruises offerings visit www.celebritycruises.co.uk.