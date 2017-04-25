Celebrity Cruises Latest Developments

The Celebrity Cruises team of Claire Stirrup and Lorraine Quinn were in town to update the media on the cruise line’s latest developments. Foremost is the upcoming new ship, Celebrity Edge, and Dublin Port becoming a home port for Celebrity in 2018.



Celebrity Edge and the new Edge class of ships will be a trailblazer in modern luxury holidays

Innovative design, stylish luxury, stunning attention to detail, and cutting edge technology are all hallmarks of Celebrity Edge

The new Edge class is packed with innovations and evolutions never seen before onboard a cruise ship – Edge class is truly ground-breaking and takes luxury travel to a new level

Celebrity Edge is the most anticipated new ship of 2018 and on sale now

Edge-U-Cation Training Programme and Edge Hub on the Cruising for Excellence site are now available for Irish agents.

Celebrity Eclipse