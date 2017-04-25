Celebrity Cruises Latest Developments

The Celebrity Cruises team of Claire Stirrup and Lorraine Quinn were in town to update the media on the cruise line’s latest developments. Foremost is the upcoming new ship, Celebrity Edge, and Dublin Port becoming a home port for Celebrity in 2018.
- Celebrity Edge and the new Edge class of ships will be a trailblazer in modern luxury holidays
- Innovative design, stylish luxury, stunning attention to detail, and cutting edge technology are all hallmarks of Celebrity Edge
- The new Edge class is packed with innovations and evolutions never seen before onboard a cruise ship – Edge class is truly ground-breaking and takes luxury travel to a new level
- Celebrity Edge is the most anticipated new ship of 2018 and on sale now
- Edge-U-Cation Training Programme and Edge Hub on the Cruising for Excellence site are now available for Irish agents.
Celebrity Eclipse
- Celebrity Eclipse will call Dublin home for a mini season from April to June 2018
- In the next year Celebrity Cruises will be increasing training and engagement with Irish agents to ensure that they have all the information they need to make the most of this great opportunity
- The new 2018 itineraries will feature destinations including the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and a Signature Event sailing to the French Open
- Celebrity Cruises is making the most extensive ever investment into Dublin Port, and Ireland, in the cruise sector
YouTube
RSS